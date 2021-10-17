I had written about Taffy Howard signing on to this document earlier, but it looks like the other half of the self-titled “Dynamic Duo,” State Senator and awful person Julie Frye-Mueller has joined Rep. Howard in calling for the 2020 election to be investigated, decertified, and remanded to the House of Representatives:
27 thoughts on “State Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller joins Taffy Howard in calling for the decertification of 2020 election”
Even in a relatively sensible place like South Dakota there is a sizable Trump cult.
It is scary, I am sure, scary for young Ms. Taffy to have as her sidekick one of the mentally weakest individuals in the legislatures. I know if grudznick was running for things I would want to keep ladies like Ms. Frye-Mueller as far away from me as possible, and in this case Ms. Frye-Mueller shows her ignorance of the needs of her friend, Ms. Taffy, by snuggling up instead of running as far away as possible. Ms. Frye-Mueller can only hurt Ms. Taffy by saying anything, and her only chance of helping is to yap-shut. We all know this is not possible, so the steeper nose dive begins now.
Or perhaps grudznick is wrong, and Mr. Dusty is quivering in fear at this “new” development.
COUNT ME IN.
There were enough issues with chain of custody and destruction of evidence to decertify. Add in the forensic evidence and it’s obvious.
If we don’t know how to do this, we don’t know how to do a Democratic Republic.
http://plainstribune.com/pdf/trumpwoninalandslide.html
I’ve noticed you’ve remained completely silent about packet captures since Lindell produced squat and have moved the goalposts to keep your grift alive. Quite a business plan, John.
I dispute your assertion that Lindell didn’t produce the evidence.
The conference was disorganized, but something that wasn’t scripted should be expected to be just that.
From the horses mouth, Lindell’s people said the pcap evidence that was going to be distributed at the conference had been tampered with.
But things are going so well with Thune’s man Biden, gosh why would we even WANT Trump reinstated?
I’ve been hard at work on two books, writing tons of software, and helping people in SD recognize the opportunity in creating an Information Systems economy so that our young high school graduates could read a p-cap file.
But that would mean squashing programs like EB5 and H1B.
Is that too America First for South Dakotan Americans?
So, when it came time to prove something, yet another excuse was given instead. Shocked. Shocked, I say.
Dear Anonymous Propaganda Minister;
You appear to be a gaslighting sociopath. You should have that looked at.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/mesa-county-colorado-clerk-tina-peters-tells-shocking-story-office-raided-en-route-symposium/
Sincerely,
John
PS: Before you get too excited, I am aware I ended a sentence with a preposition, but that does not mean Biden won over.
Now you cant prove it because one county? I thought Lindell’s proof was wide ranging and undeniable? Just. Keep. Moving. Goalposts.
Well at least John Dale is still out banging the drum
Somebody’s paying attention.
It’s like a finger pointing to the moon .. don’t watch the finger or you’ll miss all the heavenly glory.
That South Dakota needs to grow an Information Systems economy means it could lead the way in restoring integrity in the banking system.
My opinion is that crypto currency is bunk, but so is an extortion racket over bankers.
So says the professor from the glorified clown school.
Whatever your personal feelings are about these women (I do not know them well), there was information given at the Cyber Symposium privately (which you are not privy to) that might lead you to different conclusions. How do I know? I was there and met with Mike backstage on Tuesday night. Now for whatever other reasons (other than your personal opinions of Lindell or his sh*tshow, as I believe you called it) that you are not open to ensuring election integrity, I’m wondering what value you find in shaming people who are actually in the same political party as you? And for how much bashing you did of the “MyPillow Guy” one would think you don’t even care if the election may have actually been stolen, leading one to wonder if you even care whether Biden got in legitimately. Even if there was no election fraud (or not enough to change the outcome), what harm is there in looking at it and making sure? One starts to wonder which side you’re on, Pat (or if you simply like to aggravate people to prop up your blog) or if your pride simply overshadows common sense. Are you simply jealous that Mike Lindell has achieved far more success than you (or that you weren’t invited to the Symposium?) Why try to discredit everything as if there’s no validity to it? Or did you simply not like Trump and actually believe we’re in a better position now? And why the vendetta against Taffy Howard (and the likes?) All questions I’ve had but don’t expect straight answers other than you think they’re “goofballs.” Is it time for a Trump nickname for you? “Petty Pat” (believe me, it’s much nicer than the other name I thought of.)
He didnt release the info, but trust me, he has it! Any day now, you’ll see! Trust me! Just around the corner! Just trust me! Put up or shut up already. Good lord.
Bob, don’t you have some dishes to do?
Concocting conspiracy theories mid thread isnt helping your cause, bub.
Whatever you say, Harry.
Dang Darcy, for what it’s worth, why don’t you just name yourself?
Till next time Jennifer.
Brad, while I am of the opinion that Julie Frye Mueller is awful, I’ve always found that Taffy is certainly nice enough. I have no problem with her, but I’m going to call balls and strikes as I see them. I certainly made no criticism of her in the above post.
If you couldn’t recognize the fact that the CyberSymposium was an absolutely ridiculous mess, where even his own experts acknowledged that they proved NOTHING, I don’t think any advice I would offer is going to help you.
Otherwise, for someone who ran for office once, and whom I suspect will do so again, you probably should avoid acting like a 10 year old.
What about the cyber symposium was a mess?
The attack on Lindell?
Mesa County Colorado Clerk Tina Peters’ harassment?
That it drew out (and in) bad guys?
The same Tina Peters that’s been barred from running the elections this fall? Lol.
If you attended the Lindell event and came away thinking anything other than he’s an insane fraud, I’ve got some beach front property for sale in Arizona, if you’re interested, Brad.
I am never using Julie for a sane source as much as I’d never trust liberal Woster or care what he thinks.
The base of the party is more with Taffy than Dusty on this and many issues. Dusty is a moderate. Say it with me.
Johnson is Thune is the SD RINO establishment is the third party.
When did you become a Republican?
I’m so “happy” that 45 brought out all these interesting characters that are now causing a rift in the Republican Party. I think Lindsey Graham was right all those years ago.
Is it too late to divide the Dakotas East-West instead of North-South?