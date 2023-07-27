A little SD political comedy from Twitter.

Just caught this in my Twitter feed:

State Rep Brandi Schaefbauer is reposting some local loopy internet paranoia claiming states are going to fall like “dominions.” How exactly does a dominion fall? As opposed to those little black things called dominios that actually do fall.

Rep. Schaefbauer was retweeting some crazy cuckoo paranoia that all the states media are out to get the members of the hard right, including myself, repeating utterly debunkable nuttery that I think originated with Lora Hubbel as a source:



So this other author, no less kooky than Lora, claims I skewer the opponents of Republicans (derided as Uniparty opponents) because I’m paid $40-60k per year by the GOP.

I always have to ask that If that’s the case where is the check?!? I’d love to not need my day job where I deal with insurance claims for things that blow up, burn down, become infested by bedbugs, and where tree branch after tree branch land on vehicles.

Unfortunately, after 18 years of writing the SDWC, no one is paying me from a mysterious pot of gold at the end of the rainbow to write funny things.

In those instances when I’m allegedly skewering the “uniparty opponents,” I have always found that some of the funniest things write themselves, such as this from ex-Noem staffer Caroline Woods.

..and no one paid me to come up with that one.

Stay tuned. (I have to go get dressed so I can deal with a tree branch claim.)