Another symptom of SDGOP problems: 2024 Teenage Republican Camp Canceled

I caught wind of this last week, and had it further confirmed today.

The 2024 Teenage Republican Summer Camp which (except for COVID) has been convening in the Black Hills every summer for decades to help train our state’s future leaders isn’t meeting this year. Going back well over 30 years I’ve gone to it as a party employee, or speaking. Or even more importantly I’ve had six of my seven kids attend at one point, with my #4 daughter being a counselor many years.

Literally, this has been a Republican institution and one of the Republican Party’s greatest success stories over decades for getting the next generation of young people involved and participating the political process.

It was supposed to start today. Now you can’t help but wonder if it’s forever gone.

With it not being held for lack of interest, effort, or organization, or whatever, it’s kind of shocking. They had a registration page, and Republican Women had been promoting it, but the effort seemed to end there. The SDGOP didn’t really talk about it. Nothing from most county groups, including the Minnehaha & Pennington GOP.

This is yet another symptom of the malaise that has infected the South Dakota Republican Party. Too many people are concerned with using the Republican Party organization to make pronouncements, and not enough are concerned with making sure there’s a functioning GOP organization in 5 years.

At this rate, it may dissolve into dysfunction sooner than that.