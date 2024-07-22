This weekend, Congressman Dusty Johnson took to facebook and read District 31 State Representative Scott Odenbach chapter & verse on how principles matter in the face of what Congressman Johnson termed Odenbach’s ‘selective outrage,’ when Johnson refused to go along with money already appropriated elsewhere being spent on a border wall.
Somehow I doubt Dusty is going to be Team Odenbach in the 2026 elections.
One thought on “Congressman Dusty Johnson points out to State Rep. Scott Odenbach that ‘principles matter,’ in light of his ‘selective outrage.’”
Assuming DJT wins the Presidency, will “dusty” once again cast his votes to investigate President Trump and, “on principal”, fight Mr. Trump in building the Wall?? One also wonders if “dusty” is still Proud of being in the minority in his fight to KEEP Liz Cheney in the Republican leadership after all her efforts attacking and seeking to criminalize President Trump. Does “dusty” still relish his RINO label?