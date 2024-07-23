Attorney General Jackley Joins Attorneys General Group in Opposing Biden Proposal to Reschedule Marijuana as Schedule III Drug
PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley joins other Attorney Generals in opposing a Biden Administration proposal to reclassify marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III under the federal Controlled Substances Act.
Attorney General Jackley is one of 11 Attorneys General to submit a public letter opposing the proposal. If approved, the classification would be a step towards fully legalizing marijuana at the federal level.
“South Dakota voters have legalized medical marijuana and will have the opportunity this election to determine whether to legalize recreational marijuana in our state,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Biden Administration’s attempt to reschedule marijuana right before the election without proper authority will be harmful to states like South Dakota that have not fully legalized both medical and recreational marijuana.”
Attorney General Jackley said if the reclassification occurs, it will not impact the way local authorities enforce the state law.
Other Attorneys General who are part of the public comment letter are: Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, and South Carolina.
The letter can be found here:
-30-
7 thoughts on “Attorney General Jackley Joins Attorneys General Group in Opposing Biden Proposal to Reschedule Marijuana as Schedule III Drug”
Counter argument: Freedom
States that have legalized recreational marijuana and studied its impact have seen increased suicide rates, increased poisoning, increased workplace accidents, increased auto accidents, increase in black market activity, and increase in health problems including mental, pulmonary and cardiac disease. We don’t need this in South Dakota. Let’s keep our state from going to Pot.
Literally half the states have done this… you don’t get to decide if someone else does this, they either are or aren’t ….. you only get to decided if you want to build more jails, prisons, and collect more property tax dollars to arrest them or if you want to tax users and manage it while only arresting those who commit other crimes.
Each voter must decide if South Dakota wants more cartels, more crime, more hospitalizations, more suicides, more accidents and injuries, more misery, and more taxes. Is this the world we want to pass along to our children?
Funny that he omits we already voted to legalize it, but Noem threw a hissyfit and found a willing stooge to sue on her behalf to subvert the will of the voters.
Better stretch before you pander that hard, you could pull a muscle.
This is how Federalism works, Marty. The government has its laws, but the states can pass their own. Stop whining.