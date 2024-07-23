With few statewide races on the ballot for the fall of 2024, the bigger speculation is what’s going to happen in 2026. Because it’s going to be a big, big election with a significant turnout. And the results are not going to be what you might expect if the top-two/jungle primary measure passes. Without further ado, let’s push the season, and talk about what you might expect 2 years from now:
6 thoughts on “The Dakotawarcollege Unofficial chart of 2026 SDGOP Candidates – Summer 2024 edition!”
It is perilous to study too deeply the arts of the Enemy, for good or for ill.
Ah. Tolkien. “… But such falls and betrayals, alas, have happened before.”
Enemy? REALLY? In this context, those who share different views likely don’t mean you harm. To immediately “go there” with such a label epitomizes the thoughtless rancor that holds our state–and our country–back.
Consider the possibility that those that ruffle only press to heal. Have some faith in your fellow Dakotans.
“Faithless is he that says farewell when the road darkens.” JRRT
Wouldn’t it be interesting to finally have some competitive races to vote on in South Dakota? I bet voter turn out would go way up.
Unfortunately we can’t vote on any of them except the top three races since the rest are all decided at the state convention.
While it is probable that the majority leaders of each chamber would be considered to run for Congress, I think it would be remiss to forget that those two majority leaders (and another on that list) took a bill package and rammed it so hard through the legislature that they slayed their own team in the process. Lack of good leadership skills or simple bad decisions? Either way this will taint them going forward.
Is there no one else in the House or Senate, not part of the freedom caucus, who leads better and would be a possible candidate?
Those that believe in public health and vaccination verses the full tilt anti-vaxxers conspiracy consumed.