Democrats withdrawing All D7 races cleared, D5 Senate candidate out.

Something is happening on the Democrat side of the aisle. Because Democrats are starting to withdraw from legislative races, most significantly in District 7.

ALL THREE Democrats running for the SD Legislature in District 7 have now withdrawn from their contests. Patty Bacon in SD Senate, Cole Sartell and Penny Hauffe in the House are now not running. And in District 5, Democrat Russell Ronke has withdrawn from running for D5 Senate.

According to the Secretary of State, the deadline to withdraw from the 2024 November 5th General Election is August 6, 2024 at 5:00 pm local time, so we could see more coming. The deadline for the party central committee(s) to fill vacancies is August 13, 2024 at 5:00 pm local time.

Stay tuned, because I’m sure we’ll see more changes coming.