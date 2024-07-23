Release: Owner-Occupied Property Taxes Update

Owner-Occupied Property Taxes Update

The drafting of property tax relief legislation has already begun in preparation of the 2025 legislative session. Representatives Trish Ladner, Mary Fitzgerald, Dennis Krull, and legislative candidates Tim Goodwin, and Amber Hulse met on July 19th to discuss options, and begin drafting legislation to present in Pierre in January. Also in attendance was Robert Paul, Fall River County Commissioner Joe Allen, business owner Don Olsted, Legislative Representative for SMART, Keith Grieser, and lobbyists Matt Krogman and Lisa Gennero.

The members met in Hot Springs to work on property tax reform. Rep Mary Fitzgerald commented, “I am excited and honored to be a part of this group. We are a determined group, and we will have legislation drafted and ready to go in January.” Representatives Trish Ladner and Mary Fitzgerald are also members of the interim legislative committee that is studying Property Valuation Methodology with nine other legislators this summer in Pierre.

In June, Rep. Ladner attended a Tax Academy in Omaha, Nebraska, where she learned that several neighboring states are also facing the same property tax dilemma as South Dakota. Legislators from all states present were able to exchange ideas, share where they are in the process of property tax reform for their state’s including taking a hard look at their valuation methodology protocols, entitlements, budget reduction, and mandated commitments.

Last year, legislators made substantial progress toward getting property tax reform for our homeowners in South Dakota. This year the newly formed group plans to hold regional roundtables across South Dakota where citizens will have the opportunity to learn about the newly drafted legislation and how they can help to promote and garner support for the bill. Representative Ladner stated, “Homeowners are financially at a tipping point, and it is time to take the next step. Homeowners must join together with their legislators if we want to see property tax reform passed and signed into law by the governor. It is time to stop talking and roll up our sleeves and get to work!”

