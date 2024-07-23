KELOland: SD State Medical Association neutral on abortion amendment to constitution (Amendment G)

According to an article posted on KELOland today, the South Dakota State Medical Association is abstaining from supporting or opposing Amendment G, which would re-legalize abortion in South Dakota by placing it in the State Constitution:

In a statement to KELOLAND News on Tuesday, Jen Tinguely, SDSMA’s president, said support for abortion is based on individual’s beliefs and the organization will not take a formal stance on Amendment G.

“The SDSMA maintains its longstanding policy that support or opposition to abortion is a matter for individuals to decide based on personal values or beliefs and therefore the association does not take a formal position on the proposed amendment,” Tinguely’s statement read.