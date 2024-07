Former State Rep. Dayle Hammock, who was Governor Kristi Noem’s first appointee to the legislature (for the vacancy of Chuck Turbiville), passed away on Sunday after a battle with cancer.

Interestingly, Hammock had a strong 66% success rate in passing legislation in his two years in the House, but fell short in a 5 way primary in District 31 House in 2020. Hammock had also been a Meade County Commissioner.

You can read his obituary here.