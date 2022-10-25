Anti-legalization group opposing Initiated Measure 27 Pre-General Filing: $420k raised, $351k spent, $75k cash on hand from interesting bedfellows.

Expanding on the press release from the group opposing the pot legalization measure, Protecting South Dakota Kids, I wanted to dig into their campaign finance report.. which is an interesting collection of odd bedfellows in South Dakota politics.

While on one side of the equation, with the Fred Deutsch led effort, you have donations from Tonchi Weaver and Citizens for Liberty, but on the other, you have donations from Al Kurtenbach and Daugaard for South Dakota. Which seems to say that despite differences within the various factions of the South Dakota GOP, on occasion disparate groups of Republicans can come together and agree on something. In this instance, that legalization of marijuana isn’t the way to go.

Read the report for yourself below.

Protecting SDKids PAC Filing by Pat Powers on Scribd