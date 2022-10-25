Expanding on the press release from the group opposing the pot legalization measure, Protecting South Dakota Kids, I wanted to dig into their campaign finance report.. which is an interesting collection of odd bedfellows in South Dakota politics.
While on one side of the equation, with the Fred Deutsch led effort, you have donations from Tonchi Weaver and Citizens for Liberty, but on the other, you have donations from Al Kurtenbach and Daugaard for South Dakota. Which seems to say that despite differences within the various factions of the South Dakota GOP, on occasion disparate groups of Republicans can come together and agree on something. In this instance, that legalization of marijuana isn’t the way to go.
Read the report for yourself below.
8 thoughts on “Anti-legalization group opposing Initiated Measure 27 Pre-General Filing: $420k raised, $351k spent, $75k cash on hand from interesting bedfellows.”
I attended a meeting recently – respectfully – with Sheriff-elect West and Sheriff Dean.
I parsed the entirety of the materials that were distributed before hand and provided some thoughtful responses point-by-point for anyone wanting to see the most recent information available on the cannabis issue:
IM27 looks very similar to the CC4L initiative proposal, but it is not as good in my opinion, and may have been injected into the politoco as a true poison pill (if it doesn’t pass, watch the prohibitionists point their jagged fingers shouting “See! SD doesn’t want your evil marijuana! SD needs more whiskey and fentanyl and opioids and speed .. I mean adderall!)
My operating hypothesis: If IM27 passes, someone in the prohibitionist movement will have really screwed-up, and it will be one of the biggest down-low upsets in political history.
I wonder if these donors also contribute to those in need via their places of worship, organizations, etc. Some like to put money on “morals”…when it’s convenient for them.
Did you bother to look at the list? I think you can answer your own question.
Yes I looked at it and my experience with the morality police is they’re big on publicity and do nothing behind the scenes.
I was waiting to have the volunteers wrap my last minute Christmas purchases last year at the empire mall. I had two young kids yelling at me and the mall was busier than heck that time of year. I didn’t even realize it was Gov. Daugaard and his daughter wrapping my stuff. Made complete sense with his long connection with the Children’s Home Society and they are the folks always doing the free-will donation gift wrapping. Normally you notice anyone of that height standing that close to you, but that’s always how Daugaard made his presence known. By quietly getting into the trenches and doing the work himself and along side his team.
All volunteers, we come from different political backgrounds, perspectives and beliefs but we are completely united in our opposition to IM27.
Giving credit where credit is due. Those involved with the Protecting South Dakota Kids opposition to IM 27 Campaign have done a superb job. I am incredibly grateful!
I have also shared with other volunteers, community members and elected officials outside of South Dakota the Greg Belfrage Show interview with Ed Moses, videos and other valuable info utilized in this campaign.
Going forward it provides an excellent resource for South Dakotans and those outside of the state. After IM27 is defeated out of state Big Tobacco 2.0 and their paid instate shills will not stop.
Look how many attack me when I present the reality, that a large majority of South Dakota Citizens/residents do not support legalization of pot when I share the results as such:
38 Counties – 60.8% of the voters overwhelmingly said NO to Amendment A.
13 Counties – 57.1% of the voters overwhelmingly said YES to Amendment A.
12 Counties – the voters voted 50-50 on the Public Matter of Amendment A.
Evidence shows, the only support of Marijuana is in 13 Counties, but cause it got 54% of the popular vote, these marijuana supporters claim victory, but yet, cannot accept the fact, that it would have allowed a small MOB RULE group of Citizens to over rule the majority.
Thank God, that No law can go into effect until 100% of the Citizens “Consent to be Governed as Such”
IM 27 is going to get upper 40% at worst, and very well could pass. The establishment politicians resisting this are only exposing themselves as being completely out of touch with the electorate.