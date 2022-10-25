PSDKs raises $427,186.03 to defeat IM 27
Protecting South Dakota Kids has raised $427,186.03 to help defeat IM 27, the recreational marijuana initiative. Our grass-root movement has more than 400 volunteers and donors statewide.
“We are republicans, libertarians, and democrats across the state who have come together on a united front to fight against the legalization of destructive drugs that destroy the lives of children and families in states that have legalized recreational marijuana,” said Jim Kinyon, PSDK Chairman. “South Dakota moms, dads, grandparents, great grandparents, law enforcement agencies, religious groups, business leaders, and medical professionals across the state have donated to prevent recreational marijuana from destroying their towns, communities, and way of life. We are humbled by the $5 donations and the $20,000 donations. In all cases, we pledged to spend each dollar wisely.
“While we have a key working group of coalition volunteers, we have so many residents across the state who have stepped up to host and speak at public events, bring cookies, gummie bears, lollipops, print flyers and posters, pay for yard signs and billboards, write OpEds and letters to the editors, engage their family, friends and neighbors in constructive and informative debate,” said Kinyon.
Here are just a few of the groups that are voting NO on IM 27:
The South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota Police Chiefs Association and 63 of the 65 Sheriffs across our state.
19 thoughts on “Release: PSDKs raises $427,186.03 to defeat IM 27”
This is real good news!
NOT protecting kids. Pushing them to alcohol is dangerous. Nobody ever died of an overdose of marijuana. Every day people die of alcohol poisoning and other effects of alcohol. If we could get all kids to switch from alcohol to marijuana we would have a much better country and those kids would be safer.
400 volunteers and donors? And you raise $427,000? Was there a big check in there? It looks oddly large for that small a group.
Hey Elk, the only thing odd when checking the SOS site is the pot proponents failed to comply with the law and didn’t file a report. Oh what a surprise!
Maybe they aren’t professional politicians but they have liberty on their side.
Even the pot people are expected to obey the law.
And they will be if you vote YES on 27.
They are just regular folks like you and me. We could drink a quart of whiskey, stumble through the day, be a pain in the butt… and it’s all legal. Let’s not think we are better than they are.
Really? What about public intoxication and disturbance laws?
Red Herring alert.
I have not read anywhere where the opponents of IM27 are pushing kids to alcohol. First off, underage drinking is illegal. Queries about marijuana-related accidents will result in several websites answering that question. The last response I read was a 21.7% increase in marijuana-related traffic fatalities since the ‘legalization’ of medicinal marijuana. It is still a FEDERAL offense and just like drivers under the influence of alcohol, drivers under the influence of marijuana – be it medicinal or wreck-reational are not needed on our roads. VOTE NO on IM27!
People die from marijuana overdose. CNN just reported on a toddler who dies from eating THC gummies. It’s just another lie that people don’t die from weed. They do.
Who says there are no deaths from marijuana? There are just far fewer than with cigarettes or alcohol. The busybodies will never stop trying to run your life.
South Dakota… the Land of the Free.
That’s your story this week Elk? It’s okay to kill our kids as long as adults are free to get stoned?
“kill our kids”
Just listen to yourself. You can say that about anything. Alcohol. Smoking. ATVs. Guns. Swimming pools.
This measure is about adults and their choices.
Comments by certain pot-heads are real proof that people don’t get smarter by smoking dope.
Is that the criteria for deciding if we should have freedom or not?
You are free to smoke dope.
Not in this state without the threat of arrest.
That’s crazy!
I could buy 1068 ounces of overpriced Fentanyl (this poison isn’t even in all spell checking dictionaries, yet) laced hemp flower with that much scratch!
If I think like a billionaire, I conclude that this is an investment to protect existing investments .. funded by other people (mwahahhahaha .. perfect!).
The cat is out of the bag.
The toothpaste is out of the tube.
Sugar, alcohol, cigarettes, aspirin, Tylenol, water, driving, flying, ice skating, skateboarding, bicycle riding, motorcycle riding, and thousands of other fully legal or deregulated things are more dangerous than marijuana.
This is about saving face.
But, saving face from what?
My friend Marshall lived in Fruitdale. He lost his wife to cancer. In her final days, he struggled to find her some cannabis to relieve her symptoms. We lost Marshall awhile back, too.
When Sheriff elect West finished his presentation in Spearfish he showed himself and another law enforcement agent next to a beautiful cannabis plant. “[We sat on the plant for 2-3 days just south of Fruitdale, but the growers didn’t show-up, so we cut it down]”, he said.
I couldn’t help but wonder if that was Marshall’s desperate attempt to help his wife in her final days.
At the same time I hear good South Dakotans lamenting our lack of farmers and being so far from the soil, what the heck are we doing, here?