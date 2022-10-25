Release: PSDKs raises $427,186.03 to defeat IM 27

PSDKs raises $427,186.03 to defeat IM 27

Protecting South Dakota Kids has raised $427,186.03 to help defeat IM 27, the recreational marijuana initiative. Our grass-root movement has more than 400 volunteers and donors statewide.

“We are republicans, libertarians, and democrats across the state who have come together on a united front to fight against the legalization of destructive drugs that destroy the lives of children and families in states that have legalized recreational marijuana,” said Jim Kinyon, PSDK Chairman. “South Dakota moms, dads, grandparents, great grandparents, law enforcement agencies, religious groups, business leaders, and medical professionals across the state have donated to prevent recreational marijuana from destroying their towns, communities, and way of life. We are humbled by the $5 donations and the $20,000 donations. In all cases, we pledged to spend each dollar wisely.

“While we have a key working group of coalition volunteers, we have so many residents across the state who have stepped up to host and speak at public events, bring cookies, gummie bears, lollipops, print flyers and posters, pay for yard signs and billboards, write OpEds and letters to the editors, engage their family, friends and neighbors in constructive and informative debate,” said Kinyon.

Here are just a few of the groups that are voting NO on IM 27:

The South Dakota State Medical Association, South Dakota Academy of Family Physicians, South Dakota Chamber of Commerce, South Dakota Police Chiefs Association and 63 of the 65 Sheriffs across our state.