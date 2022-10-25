Kristi Noem utterly crushes her opponent in fundraising. $3.1 M Raised, 4.7M Spent, $6.2M Cash on hand

Wow. Just wow. Governor Kristi Noem has put up some tremendous fundraising numbers in the final campaign finance report before the election, showing her complete domination of her opponent, who failed to muster half than his preceding democrat candidate by this time.

Kristi for Governor Pre-General by Pat Powers on Scribd

Governor Noem is a fundraising powerhouse, and after starting with $7,762,901.57 cash, she put another $3,118,900.79 on top of it. Against this, she spent $4,713,540.41, leaving her over $6 Million to spend in the push of the final two weeks of the election.

In comparison, this is double of what she had raised in the prior election, plus leaving her over 10x more cash going into the final two weeks than she had in 2018. Oh.. and this is just one committee. I’m not even digging into joint fundraising with the GOP and others.

The Governor has shown why she is at the top of the food chain in South Dakota politics. This shows a high degree of organization and a broad based campaign that made it happen.

Get ready for the last two weeks. Because Kristi has all the resources she needs to bring home a win.