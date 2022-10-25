Jamie Smith for Governor – $954k raised, $810k Spent, $254k remaining for final 2 weeks. Smith raises less than half than Sutton did by this time.

Jamie Smith for Governor has filed his pre-general election report.

As noted by the Governor, he’s missing some addresses from the report.

He’s raised a reasonable amount for a Democrat. But, I don’t think he’s sufficiently moved non-democrats. ‘

By this time in 2018, Billie Sutton had raised $1,390,717, plus another $878k he had raised previously. Compare that to Smith who has only managed less than half of Sutton against a Governor who is not new, but 1 term in.

I don’t think Smith has any chance of catching the wind at this point.