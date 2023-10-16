Apparently Democrat Zach Kovach is still running for Congress, despite living in Colorado. FEC Report notes $1380 raised, $2948 spent, $1380 cash on hand, and $3142.92 in debts and obligations.

If you recall, I noted several months ago, back in June, that someone had popped up saying they were going to run for Congress as a Democrat, despite they haven’t lived here for several years.

According to the most recent voter database records I have available, I don’t see where he has voted in South Dakota since the 2018 general election. It may be interesting to check where he falls on voter rolls in Maryland and Iowa where he has been living, but I’m not seeing anything in South Dakota to give even a hint of connection to the state. So, let’s summarize. Mr. Kovach has no current residency here. He hasn’t voted here since 2018. He may (emphasis on may) be registered to vote in another state, and as he’s been working for “Progressive Maryland,” and a candidate in Iowa, his C.V. doesn’t appear to indicate that he’s worked in South Dakota for the last several years.

Read that here.

Well, it looks like Zach is still in the running, as they’ve filed an FEC report, and have gotten a couple of Democrats to send him a check:

Zach Kovach FEC by Pat Powers on Scribd

Kovach’s FEC Report notes that he reports $1380 raised (With $1000 coming from South Dakota Democrat John Cunningham and another $250 from Nick Nemec).

Kovach spent $2948 in pursuit of his race against Johnson, giving him $1380 cash on hand, and $3142.92 in debts and obligations.. which are basically expenses he wants the campaign to reimburse himself for.

With a year to go in his race, he probably should step it up a bit.