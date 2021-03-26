Sneak peak for tomorrow’s @MPRnews Capitol View politics newsletter (subscribe: https://t.co/1YbkEqCTuX) pic.twitter.com/0M32rQy7Hv
— David H. Montgomery (@dhmontgomery) March 26, 2021
The latest from our neighbor to the east has a lawmaker proposing a measure to allow counties to secede from Minnesota and join South Dakota:
A bill being introduced at the Minnesota State Capitol seeks to allow Minnesota counties to secede and join South Dakota.
Representative Jeremy Munson (R – Lake Crystal) wants to amend the state’s constitution to allow counties the right to leave Minnesota.
I imagine there would be a few advantages to that.
Such as Vikings fans (generally east river) would outnumber Broncos fans who tend to be in the west, The darn speed limit would be a lot more manageable if you were heading to Minneapolis for the weekend, and I’m sure we could think of a few more.
But realistically, I don’t think this one is going to happen.
4 thoughts on “Are you ready for the “Mega-Dakota” proposal?”
Gov. Noem had a cheery note for Minnesotans who want to go west: “In South Dakota, we roll out the red carpet for people who love personal responsibility and Freedom.”
Actually, you could add North Dakota and make one state and call it Noso. The name would not be co-opting anyone’s culture. This would allow the District of Columbia to become the 50th state and the US flag would not have to be altered. Virginia and West Virginia could be combined so California can do their north south split and still keep the magic number at 50. If Puerto Rico is still hot for statehood, we could have one big Carolina too. So many possibilities.
Monson is a Libertarian part of their own Carnival Barker Caucus isolated on their own small island that attack MN Republicans and help the DFL.
Legislature will meet in International Falls in January. That’ll help cut down on legislation to fix non-problems and vanity exercises, I’ll wager.