Argus burying the lede on primary election: Minnehaha County Auditor rejects 132 election ballots in one precinct, which could represent up to 85% of vote.

The Argus Leader has a story on Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson’s continued goofiness, as today she wants to spend a bunch of money hand-counting every Minnehaha County vote from the June 4 primary:

Minnehaha County Auditor Leah Anderson says she’s planning on performing a hand-counted audit of the 13,058 ballots cast in the county’s June 4 primary election. Anderson informed county officials of the plan at Tuesday’s meeting of the county’s canvassing board, saying that as long as she’s within her budget she has the authority to decide to go above and beyond the state requirements, which call for auditing five percent of precincts.

Read that here.

But the item that grabbed more of my attention in the story was buried at the end, as it related to some of the election night interference that was going on from election conspiracy group SD Canvassing:

The group’s president, Jessica Pollema, made two challenges in Minnehaha County on June 4, calling for ballots to be rejected in precincts 4-16 and 5-16, claiming that the voters didn’t live in Sioux Falls. The challenge in 5-16 was rejected, but Anderson told board members on Monday that 132 ballots had been rejected in 4-16.

Read that here.

WHOOOOAAAA… hold on here. The Argus buried the lede in this story. In one of the lowest participation elections of 30 years, 132 ballots were rejected in one precinct based on a challenge from the election nuts who hold the auditor’s chain? I don’t think anyone is paying attention, because that represents a TREMENDOUS number of the ballots cast in that precinct.

Go back to the story they ran from June 5th..

Pollema said she also challenged absentee ballots at precinct 4-16, which used the Word of Life Pentecostal Church as its polling location. She claimed her challenge was successful and resulted in dozens of ballots being rejected. It is unclear if those absentee ballots were truly rejected, and if they were, how many. Pollema and Anderson were seen talking together to some degree: An Argus Leader reporter was speaking with Pollema while ballots were being counted, when Anderson interrupted to ask if the canvassing group leader knew whether some or all of the challenged ballots were tossed. Anderson later handed Pollema, a citizen, a stack of unknown documents, as the county auditor was wrapping up the ballot count for the night.

Read that story here.

Not dozens… Over a hundred ballots were rejected. And it’s even more interesting if you look at how many votes they actually counted in precinct 4-16:

In a race where they could choose up to 2 candidates, if we ignore the under-vote, and total the votes up, and divide by 2, we come up with roughly 23 voters who had their votes counted. If they threw out 132 ballots, Leah Anderson acting at SD Canvassing’s bidding might have thrown out up to 85% of the ballots cast in that precinct.

How does the county auditor, working with an election conspiracy group make the decision to just toss out more than 3/4 of the ballots cast in one precinct?

They had one, maybe two races to vote on, and a massive number of them were just thrown away? Here’s what people need to focus on, especially the Secretary of State, the Minnehaha County Commission, and possibly the Attorney General.

Because if I was one of those voters, I would be asking why my vote wasn’t counted.

*Update*

If those rejected ballots were Democrat ballots, the percentage of challenged ballots would be even higher.