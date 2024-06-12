One month before a divisive, low-turnout primary, Open Primaries Amendment had nearly 55% support in South Dakota in recent poll.

South Dakota News Watch has a story about a poll conducted in South Dakota in mid-May among 500 participants, noting that the Open Primaries measure was tracking with nearly 55% support among South Dakota voters:

South Dakotans by a wide margin support a constitutional amendment that would change the way the state conducts primary elections, according to a scientific poll of 500 registered voters co-sponsored by South Dakota News Watch. The statewide survey, also sponsored by the Chiesman Center for Democracy at the University of South Dakota, showed that 55% of respondents favored the plan to change the state’s election format, with 33% opposed and 12% undecided. That’s a jump in support from a similarly structured November 2023 poll, which showed 49% supporting the measure, 34% opposed and 17% undecided.

Read the entire story here.

This might portend a stormy campaign for those in the Republican Party who oppose this measure, as this polling came before the divisive primary election that was just held, with the lowest turnout in the 30 years of statewide tracking on primary election voter turnout.

Further complicating it for opponents is that the most organized opponent to the measure, the South Dakota Republican Party, finds it’s fundraising at a low point, and may be scrounging for resources to do it’s primary job – support Republican candidates this election – much less to mount an organized effort in opposing a ballot measure, which is secondary to it’s purpose of electing candidates.

I’ve spoken to a number of Republicans who have moved off of strong opposition to Open Primaries to more or less ambivalence in the wake of an election that put some fringe Republicans in the driver’s seat for the fall contest. And that may not be good for those opposed to the Amendment.

With 55% support before the primary, I’ll be more curious to hear an updated benchmark of where it is after the primary.

That may be even more telling.