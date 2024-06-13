From x.com (f.k.a. Twitter)
Latest inflation report from today shows Bidenomics at work. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0Imc9eJb7w
— Senator Mike Rounds (@SenatorRounds) June 12, 2024
One thought on “Rounds: Bidenomics is taking a bite out of South Dakota family incomes”
It’s all Biden, even though the Trump Trades Wars created insane spending and compounded issues when supply chain problems happened with covid. The Trump Wealthy Tax Breaks that paired with the Bush wealthy Tax Breaks account for the continued increase in our national debt. Without those two breaks, our national debt would not increase. Or PPP spending, or considering he printed about a trillion more than Biden. Why are you guys so shortsighted? Most of the failure happened with Trump and Biden was left trying to save the economy from a total recession. It’s not all roses but I would bet we would all have been worse off with Trump trying to resolve all the problems he helped create.