Court Hearings coming up for 2 former politicos on the wrong side of the law; Rocky Hayes and Shad Olson

June 2024 appears to be a month of reckoning for two former politicos who found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

After his case has been dragging on since mid-January of 2023, with multiple delays as the defense has kicked the can down the road, a former Jones Co. GOP Chair from 2020, Rocky Hayes will have his day in court for multiple charges of possessing child pornography, as the trial date has been replaced by a change of plea hearing set for June 25th at 2pm, according to UJS records.

Hayes was charged after child rape videos were discovered on his dropbox account, as noted by Sioux Falls Live:

After confirming from Midco via subpoena that the IP address belonged to Hayes, investigators continued searching through his Dropbox account, where they found two other files believed to depict child pornography. One file was a 9-second video depicting a girl, estimated to be 13 years old, performing a sex act, and another 15-minute video of a girl, estimated to be 8-10 years old, being raped. and.. If convicted on all three counts, he could be sentenced to serve as many as 30 years in prison and pay up to $60,000 in fines.

Read that story here.

And that can’t come soon enough.

Speaking of people accused of doing reprehensible things, Shad Olson is also scheduled to have another day in court next week, with a motions hearing scheduled for Friday, June 21. If you’ve forgotten what the former newsreader, podcaster and media flak for Gordon Howie and Neal Tapio is accused of, let me remind you:

The victim expressed she felt lucky she was thrown on a carpeted floor, because the alleged assault did not leave her with broken bones. and.. From there, the victim said Olson chased after her as she ran away from her home. They had been living together from some time, but she told the officer “she pays for everything in the home while Olson worries about the country,” the documents read. The officer asked the victim if Olson had assaulted her before, with her replying “yes.” The victim said Olson, who runs his own far-right, eponymic podcast, is “stressed over politics,” which influences his drinking. She then told the officer Olson blames his political frustrations on her.

Read the entire story here.

Olson is currently facing charges of Domestic Abuse Simple Assault, Domestic Abuse Aggravated Assault (Strangulation), and Domestic Abuse Simple Assaults/recklessly causing bodily injury. The Aggravated Assault charge is a third degree felony, while the other charges are class 1 misdemeanors.

Stay tuned.