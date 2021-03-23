Argus: Governor proposing reviewing measures to decriminalize small amounts of Marijuana (Updated)

(updated with a revised story) The Argus Leader is reporting this afternoon that one proposal that may come out of Governor Noem’s office in the short term is to potentially decriminalize using or possessing small amounts of marijuana:

Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is considering legislation that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in South Dakota.

Lawmakers this week got their first look at potential legislation coming out of the governor’s office that limits the number of plants a medical marijuana user could grow in their home, while also ending South Dakota’s practice of incarcerating adults caught using or possessing marijuana for recreational purposes.

and..

Noem’s chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, said the governor isn’t necessarily in support of the draft proposal, among multiple being considered by Noem and lawmakers behind the scenes.

“This is one of several draft bills being circulated for discussion and Gov. Noem has not endorsed any of them,” he said.