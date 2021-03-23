Argus: Governor proposing reviewing measures to decriminalize small amounts of Marijuana (Updated)

(updated with a revised story) The Argus Leader is reporting this afternoon that one proposal that may come out of Governor Noem’s office in the short term is to potentially decriminalize using or possessing small amounts of marijuana:
Gov. Kristi Noem’s administration is considering legislation that would decriminalize small amounts of marijuana in South Dakota.
Lawmakers this week got their first look at potential legislation coming out of the governor’s office that limits the number of plants a medical marijuana user could grow in their home, while also ending South Dakota’s practice of incarcerating adults caught using or possessing marijuana for recreational purposes.
Noem’s chief of staff, Tony Venhuizen, said the governor isn’t necessarily in support of the draft proposal, among multiple being considered by Noem and lawmakers behind the scenes.
“This is one of several draft bills being circulated for discussion and Gov. Noem has not endorsed any of them,” he said.
Decriminalizing small amounts of marijuana is a reasonable and good measure.
If true, I am glad she is listening.
Great more impaired drivers on the road .
Don’t you hate it when elected officials listen to the majority of voters and not just Mike Verchio?
Written right, operating a vehicle could come with hefty punishments.
They are already written. Have been for quite some time.
She’s discovered that she messed up badly on the Amendment A challenge…
The people of South Dakota voted overwhelmingly for medical marijuana and by eight points for legalization of marijuana in general.
Here’s a thought… how about the Governor and legislature do their part to fulfill the will of voters instead of fighting it. Would that be too much to ask? Are you capable of doing that?
The governor needs results on this.
If successful, I see her putting together a string of difficult but correct decisions.
I’m proud of her, and we’re watching all of this very carefully to learn as much as we can.
It’s a great day to be a South Dakotan.
So, it will be ok to have a small amount of marijuana purchased and taxed in another state? Hmmmmm….
This is all moot anyway. The court will uphold Amendment A, dealing Noem a massive and embarrassing defeat.