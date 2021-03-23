Thanks @glennbeck for your support!
“Glenn Beck to Gov. Noem: ‘I think you’re doing the exact right thing’ on fairness in women’s sports.”https://t.co/SEELqjYV0E
— Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) March 23, 2021
12 thoughts on ““Glenn Beck to Gov. Noem: ‘I think you’re doing the exact right thing’ on fairness in women’s sports.””
What about the Tucker interview when she said “my legislature”?
It’s great that Beck supports her, but…
American Principles Project is” disappointed”.
Alliance Defending Freedom says she made a “critical mistake”.
Family Heritage Alliance says the proposed changes are harmful and unconstitutional.
Young Women for America, “Don’t sacrifice female athletes for bullies and boycotts.”
Margot Cleveland, a senior contributor at the Federalist says Noem’s rationale for the changes are “beyond misleading.”
Why not sign the bill and build the coalition?
Grasping at straws now, more like flailing. This is a good thing in the long run though, she can focus solely on our state now that 2024 is DOA.
You need to have multiple states all pass the same law…..that makes the pressure tactics far less effective….what is the NCAA gonna do if half the country have a law like this?
Odin,
You make a good point except you are not considering one issue: the value of the discussion.
Over the last few years, increasingly the debate on all matters are controlled by those who are Radical Democrats because they “cancel” competing thought before a conversation is had. On this issue, they characterize people who disagree with them as homophobes and concurrently threaten business interests (ala NCAA sports and conventions) with retaliation.
Governor Noem’s effort to build a broad coalition of consensus around fair competition for high school girl athletes has a direct constituency larger that will not lay down if they have a leader who will take the fight direct to those whose only weapon is cancellation. And, as a parent of a former really good high school athlete (ok college athlete) she gets the issue personally.
P.S. That is my legislature too. It’s not Tuckers or anyone else from another state. They have their own legislature.
Backing down from the fight, not the best resume builder if you want to inherit MAGA.
If she has been the champion of this issue for years and talking with legal scholars for months (as she claims), then why was she not able to get her version of the bill passed in the South Dakota legislature in the first place?
The legislature has been whining the Governor gets in their business and they are a co-equal branch. So left to their own devices they drafted this POS.
Damned if she does, damned if she doesn’t. And the hilarious part is the idiots then write a letter which highlights their idiocy. You just can’t make this crap up.
The common theme between Noem and the legislature and Noem and the citizens is it is her way or the highway. Noem always wants it done to her liking. Very dictator like.
Couldn’t agree more… she acts like a democrat the law doesn’t matter as long as she gets her way… that is not being a Republican.
Democrats are the ones where they know what they want and don’t care how they get there
If only your Dear Leader former president had been grown up enough to accept his loss, your comments wouldn’t be so laughable.
She’s spinning. The words of the “style and form” veto are her own.