Argus Leader fires two more reporters.

Friday, our team said goodbye to two more reporters. We are now nine, not including myself.
Today, I'm furloughed for the week, the first of three weeks of mandetory furloughs @argusleader.
Re-upping this thread, because here's what that means for you:https://t.co/qrYWoN4T7E https://t.co/Osh6jH1c0f
— Shelly Conlon (@Shelly_Conlon) December 12, 2022
welcome to the my world… I don’t know how it goes in other industries but as a nurse working in multiple facilities over the years, furloughs of a shift here or there were common. After 6 weeks of Mckennan cutting 2 of 3 12-hour shifts a week I changed jobs. That was the worst one. A nursing home cut everybody’s hours by 15 minutes per 8 hour shift if the resident census dropped by 2. Adjustments of work hours are commonplace. This is apparently news to the news media.
i find this to be abusive and exploitive. it is more honest to cut staff and funnel more work to the better performers, than to jerk everyone around on hours and mix austerity with some weird business alchemy. is the end game meant to be the grooming of a labor pool that will put up with various deprivations as a trade-off to pursuing their career goals, thus taking up the slack or experiencing the pain meant for the owners, stockholders, risk-takers? media isn’t a hostage of insurance companies and government like health care, this is risk-takers kicking the reality can down the road and spreading their short term risk-pain to their workers.
enquirer, I remember when “share the work” was a tenant of the Ladies’ Garment Union. Nobody got laid off, if there wasn’t enough work to keep everybody employed full-time, they would accept furloughs, have their hours cut. Perhaps this was more readily accepted in a female -dominated business. I didn’t like having my hours cut, but I can see that historically, going back to an era when if a woman sought employment outside the home, it was because she had no father, husband or brother supporting her, so she would be considered something akin to a charity case.
Probably the editorial policy of liberalism, not the reporters that is causing the economic pinch.
They’re going to replace these people with AI.
Yeah, we all saw the chatgpt articles too, John. Add another freak out item to the pile, eh?
Question — am I understanding that the Argus Leader has only 9 reporters on staff now? Wow. That is just stunning. At some point, do they just shut it down? And journalism is backfilled with specialty publications like Dakota Scout and tv news?
If they weren’t such a libbie rag they’d sell more papers and be able to pay reporters more.
I’ve said it before – be aware of your customers. Their income is/was derived from sales of advertisement, but when your only goal is report everything one sided for ever and ever, guess what happens? Readership/Circulation drops off. I quit reading the Argus when they were so pro-Daschle during the Daschle/Thune campaign. They own everything – good luck with your Journalism degree. Not much compassion from me.