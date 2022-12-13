Argus Leader fires two more reporters.

From Twitter:

Friday, our team said goodbye to two more reporters. We are now nine, not including myself.

Today, I'm furloughed for the week, the first of three weeks of mandetory furloughs @argusleader.

Re-upping this thread, because here's what that means for you:https://t.co/qrYWoN4T7E https://t.co/Osh6jH1c0f

— Shelly Conlon (@Shelly_Conlon) December 12, 2022