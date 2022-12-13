Statewide elected officials endorse John Wiik for South Dakota Republican Party Chairman, Fitzgerald to run for Vice Chair

Statewide elected officials endorse John Wiik for South Dakota Republican Party Chairman

BIG STONE CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA – John Wiik announces endorsements from statewide elected officials and outgoing Republican State Party Chairman.

“South Dakota has set an example for the nation that conservative principles work.” Said Governor Kristi Noem “John Wiik has a vision that our state party can set that example too – and the work ethic to make it happen.”

“John Wiik understands what it takes to win and conservative values can make our state and nation stronger.” Said Congressman Dusty Johnson “He has the connections and work ethic to make a great party chair.”

The following statewide elected officials have endorsed John Wiik’s race for GOP state party Chairman:

Governor Kristi Noem

Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden

Senator Mike Rounds

Congressman Dusty Johnson

Attorney General Elect Marty Jackley

Treasurer Josh Haeder

Secretary of State Monae Johnson

Auditor Rich Sattgast

Public Utilities Commissioner Chris Nelson

Public Utilities Commissioner Gary Hanson

School & Public Lands Commissioner Elect Brock Greenfield

Republican State Party Chairman Dan Lederman

John Wiik also announces the addition of Mary Fitzgerald for Vice-Chair of the South Dakota Republican Party. “Mary is a dedicated county party chair and state legislator.” said John Wiik “She knows a lot about long days of hard work in public service and will be a great addition to the leadership team.”

“It is an honor to be chosen by John Wiik to run as his Vice-Chair.” said Mary Fitzgerald “We look forward to working with every republican in South Dakota to move our party forward”

The South Dakota Republican Party will vote for Chairman and Vice-Chairman on January 14th, 2023.

###