From the Argus Leader comes additional reporting on the story we broke earlier today:
A Dakota News Now reporter has been arrested on charges alleging he made a prank phone call to the former chair of the South Dakota Republican Party using Gov. Kristi Noem’s personal cell phone number, according to court documents.
The Stanley County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that Austin Goss, the capitol bureau reporter for Dakota News Now, had been arrested Thursday morning and released on a personal recognizance bond.
and..
Investigators said given that Goss likely had both Noem’s and Lederman’s cell phone numbers, and that his internet connection was password protected, probable cause existed that he made the call.
I did reach out to former SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman for comment, and he noted that he “wasn’t going to comment on an ongoing criminal investigation.”
2 thoughts on “Argus Leader story on Dakota News Now reporter Austin Goss’ arrest for prank call”
What was the charge?
Goss was charged with “making threatening, harassing, misleading contacts,” a class 1 misdemeanor. The maximum penalty could be one year’s imprisonment and $2,000 in fines.
Man…Crank Yankers are as fun as they use to be…