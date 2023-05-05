After conviction for incest, former legislative candidate Joel Koskan now part of South Dakota Sex Offender Registry

In other court news.. besides a convicted felon/track coach/Regents employee allegedly slapping a student, and the arrest of one of South Dakota’s political reporters, former Republican State Senate candidate Joel Koskan is now part of South Dakota’s sex offender registry, with the central clearinghouse for state sex offender information noting his mugshot, crime, and present place of residence at the South Dakota State Penitentiary.

You can look up sex offender information at the state’s Sex Offender Registry website here.