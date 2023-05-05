State Employee/Track coach who allegedly slapped athlete spent time in prison for embezzlement, now working for Board of Regents making nearly 100k.

I just caught this story in the Pierre Capital Journal, and had to highlight it because it takes a crazy number of twists and turns, as an employee of the Board of Regents – who also coaches track – reportedly assaulted a student under his purview. Not to mention the story notes that this state employee was convicted stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars and is still paying restitution.

A Stanley County High School student was “slapped in the face” by Buffaloes head coach Scott Van Den Hemel during a track meet in Todd County on April 14, according to witnesses and the student’s mother, who said she saw videos of the assault. and… In 2004, Van Den Hemel was found guilty on two counts of forgery and one count of embezzlement and served five years in prison. He was working as the comptroller at Wegner Auto and stole $284,000, according to court documents. He was ordered to repay the auto dealership; his most recent payment of $500 was docketed April 20, according to court records. After being released from prison, Van Den Hemel was hired by the South Dakota Board of Regents as a financial compliance officer and is paid $93,504 per year. and..

Read it here.

You have to love the fact the superintendent claims “there was no assault,” despite the fact he’s not an attorney. I think that’s up to a State’s Attorney to decide, not him. But it sounds as if there’s pretty some witnesses.. and video.. that might speak to the contrary. That’s bad. But then the story goes off the rails.

What the hell? Here’s someone who stole a little under $300,000 from a business, and as a convicted felon is paying it back at $500 a month, yet has the privilege of a fairly well-paying state job, making just under $100k a year with the State of South Dakota.

So many things to unpack here.

Aside from the assault of a student, and the School District’s light slap on the wrist; How does someone making $93,504 a year with the privilege of a job with the State of South Dakota – and has court ordered restitution for embezzlement – get away with only paying 6.4% of his salary to his victim?

I’m sure Stanley County athletics can find someone to coach who is less prone to use that kind of discipline with children.

And I know the state can do better for crime victims than requiring one of the State of South Dakota’s highest paid embezzlers to pay less in restitution than what’s charged for sales tax.

(Update – I did add the part in the article about the Supt. telling the paper they shouldn’t report on it, and making the thinly veiled comment about how the paper wants “to have a positive relationship with the school.” I’m sure that’s going to work well for him.)