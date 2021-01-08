Several lawmakers were identified as participating in the protests at the US Capitol, with at least one breaching the building:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself and supporters of President Donald Trump storming into the U.S. Capitol is facing bipartisan calls for his resignation as federal prosecutors step up their pursuit of violent perpetrators.
State Del. Derrick Evans was among lawmakers from at least seven states who traveled to Washington, D.C., for demonstrations rooted in the baseless conspiracy theory that Democrat Joe Biden stole the presidential election. Wearing a helmet, Evans ultimately joined a screaming mob as it pushed its way into the Capitol building, and livestreamed himself joyfully strolling inside.
Should there be repercussions for this action? Newt Gingrich thinks so:
From Facebook:
What’s your opinion?
3 thoughts on “As lawmakers are identified as participating in the riot, former Speaker of the House Gingrich says pro-violence group members should be barred.”
“the baseless conspiracy theory that Democrat Joe Biden stole the presidential election”
This might fly if they hadn’t stopped counting.
The party of one is done.
Can you feel it?
Nobody is buying any of this, and the ones that do will stop getting paid eventually.
The GOP has always been better at cleaning their house when leaders and members of prominence go beyond a certain line of decency or decorum. Democrats? Not so much. Do you recall them ever admonishing a member (ala Maxine Waters calling for the endorsement of harassing Republicans in public) who do crazy stuff? Name one?
Some chatter coming through my sources:
1 – the people that were breaking stuff and fomenting, then strafing from illegal activity were ANTIFA/BLM Bernie Bros organized and working together from a known ANTIFA Playbook of crowd commandeering (facial ID evidence)
2 – America’s collective political IQ is very low right now, but it’s on the rise
3 – the scene at the capital was predicted, hypothesized, and expected in our network, which will make Alex Jones’ credibility and patronage explode. Confirmation of predictive hypotheses is the cornerstone of the scientific process, and Jones’ predictions were accurate, but not so much so that the moment the operation commenced could be predicted and prevented (I’m monitoring police communications from that time frame as well as the resignation of the Capital Police Chief, whose people were goaded into attacking a crowd of innocent people).
4 – If Trump is not sworn-in, he will start a media company .. any guesses as to who will run it?
The only thing that didn’t go according to plan, as I understand it, was to restrain all of the Bernie Bros doing the agitating and crowd commandeering. Nonetheless, the city was locked down, and 5G COULD HAVE BEEN used to conduct biometric identification of everyone in the vicinity, a signature on file to be matched by 5G scans from other areas (including future events).
We are at war with China.
I presume everyone in Congress is playing a part .. some for the Chinese/globalists .. some only outwardly appearing to favor Chinese/globalists.
That is all.