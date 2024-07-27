As we move forward into the general election, there’s time and opportunity to advertise on SDWC! (Updated)

Interested in advertising? Have a ballot measure, cause, candidate or campaign related business?

With three months to go until the election, SDWC has advertising opportunities for reaching South Dakota’s opinion leaders, based on a first-come, first-serve basis for available positions. As of today, I have several of our higher profile ad positions open, including the #1, #2 and #3 spots. (#2 and #3 are spoken for), along with down page advertising. Monthly spots are available, and I do provide discounts for longer ad commitments. Information on ad prices, ad positions, and ad commitments may be directed to the webmaster by clicking here.

Please take a moment to visit our current advertisers such as South Dakota’s chief executive Governor Kristi Noem, our friend South Dakota Senator John Thune, Congressman Dusty Johnson, and Republican United States Senator Mike Rounds. Our friends at South Dakota Ag Alliance are also here to fight for landowner rights and common sense ag development. And also check out Libertarian candidate for PUC Gideon Oakes’ website.

Of course, at Dakota Campaign Store, down on the right, you’ll find me already busy in 2024 with yard signs, postcards, and all the things a professional campaign needs to make an impression.

Thank you to our advertisers for your support, and please reach out if you’d like to join them!