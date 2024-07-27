Is it that tough to maintain ONE candidate list? Only if you’re the Secretary of State.

Do you know that when you click on the link to the Secretary of State’s website for a “General Election Candidate List,” to monitor who is running, you can’t just trust that information? Because they have it spread across two lists, one buried deep in their website.

For example, on the main list, you can go and see who has withdrawn from running for office, for example:

Well, at least some of them. Because several who withdrew are not on this list. They’re on the other list, from the primary.

I think it’s just as important to know who has declared that they’re NOT running anymore as it is who is running. Isn’t it pretty easy to maintain a list? Or so you would think.

Save this post, so you have the links to know who isn’t running. Both of them.