Hearing word that State Democrats are swapping out another candidate.
While not filed yet, I’m hearing that
Steve McCleerey Dana Pulfrey is dropping out, and Mark Sumption, an electric board member, farmer and farmer union member/advocate will be stepping in. (Sorry, SOS can’t get their primary/general lists straight)
With the race being a 6-way contest of people who had not run before in that district, it makes it anyone’s race if they get out and work.
Stay tuned.
3 thoughts on “Democrats swapping out D1 House Candidate.”
I can confirm that is true. Mark will be running for the House seat in District 1. He and Steven McCleery, and U.S. House Candidate Sheryl Johnson will be in Aberdeen Sunday for the Brown County Democrat’s First annual Blue Jeans BBQ at the Wylie Park Bird House starting at 12pm.
Normals verses Doeden’s Wackadoodles. Should be interesting to watch who wins these races.
Steve McCleerey is the only one who has run before, probably a small advantage for him.