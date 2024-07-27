Democrats swapping out D1 House Candidate.

Hearing word that State Democrats are swapping out another candidate.

While not filed yet, I’m hearing that Steve McCleerey Dana Pulfrey is dropping out, and Mark Sumption, an electric board member, farmer and farmer union member/advocate will be stepping in. (Sorry, SOS can’t get their primary/general lists straight)

With the race being a 6-way contest of people who had not run before in that district, it makes it anyone’s race if they get out and work.

Stay tuned.