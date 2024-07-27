Still great political buttons out there to be found. Eben W. Martin for Congress

Managed to find a South Dakota political button I definitely didn’t have, and didn’t know existed. And I managed to get it on eBay, where I think it’s been been for sale for a while. The pin is for Eben W. Martin for Congress, as noted on wikipedia:

In 1900, Martin was elected as a Republican to Seat B, one of South Dakota’s two at-large seats in the United States House of Representatives. He was reelected in 1902 and 1904, and served from March 4, 1901, to March 3, 1907. He ran unsuccessfully for the United States Senate in 1906. After the death of William H. Parker, Martin won a special election to fill the Seat B vacancy in the U.S. House, and was re-elected to three more terms, serving from November 3, 1908, to March 3, 1915. As a result of the 1910 United States census, South Dakota was apportioned three House members and created three districts. In Martin’s 1912 reelection he ran successfully for South Dakota’s 3rd congressional district seat.

Read the entire entry here.

So, somewhere between 1900-1914 vintage, and I would guess somewhere in the later years of that time span. Well worth the $15 I spent on it.

I also found another great item I might have to have, but I’ll see if they come down in price as the political item hobby isn’t meant to break the bank.

(Breaking the bank is what I collect comic books for.)