I had someone ask me if the Associated School Boards of South Dakota had ever made a statement disavowing or at least disagreeing with the National School Boards Association’s letter to President Biden that got the national group in a bit of hot water.
And they have, which you can see here for yourself:
ASBSD statement on NSBA
With regard to the recent National School Board Association (NSBA) actions, ASBSD does not agree with the request for federal intervention in NSBA’s letter to President Biden, nor were we consulted about the letter.
ASBSD respects and trusts school board members to govern their schools in a manner that best suits their district locally. We have confidence in them to allow their community members to voice their opinions and concerns at board meetings and believe board members will make decisions in the best interest of the children they serve.
We all want the best for South Dakota children.
ASBSD also respects the rights of parents and community stakeholders to attend board meetings and share their concerns and expects the public will dialogue with school boards respectfully and peacefully. It’s expected schools will take measures to keep their meetings safe and orderly, if needed.
Along with several other state school board associations, ASBSD has chosen to work with NSBA’s Board of Directors to affect change in the organization. State Association Executive Directors have requested NSBA make changes in leadership and procedures to ensure this does not happen again. Rather than completely sever ties with NSBA at this time, ASBSD will seek to work with them so an improved national organization can thrive.
12 thoughts on “Associated School Boards of South Dakota makes statement on NSBA Letter”
SD should cut ties. Even Illinois did today.
[I did redact some potty language in this. There are some impressionable children who do read SDWC – Editor PP]
The ASBSD had better realize they are playing with “nitroglycerin” here.
Let me be EXQUISITELY clear:
I can’t speak for the other counties in South Dakota, but here in Lawrence County heads will literally role if any [redacted] liberals fronting for the George Soros interests (already here) in the Black Hills attempt to further bastardize, infiltrate, or in any way seditiously corrupt traditional family values, our local school boards, and their respective curriculums.
Do these folks not understand plain spoken English?
There is “white hot” 🥵 local parental and resident “heat” regarding this topic; it’s a nuclear powder keg.
How goddam STUPID, tone deaf, and internally morally demonic can these folks be to not realize their literal futures and academic careers are at stake?
Our folks and parents here will absolutely NOT put up with Critical Race Theory, Vaxx Mandates, mask mandates, and other [redacted] liberal agendas.
I’m ready to projectile vomit 🤮 on effete, elite, intellectually dishonest academic organizational [redacted]; enough already.
Wake the [redacted] up and smell the Reality Coffee!
I’m surprised PP gave you a free pass with language. I usually expect better here.
It’s 11:30 here. I’m in bed, and I’ll deal with it in the AM.
Sit on your thumb and rotate you coward!
I’m sick and tired of “Anonymous” posts; own your thoughts and comments of go to hell!
Are you the same as the previous Anonymous?
It appears to be Sam again, based on the identical IP address.
As you post anonymous….lol!
Sam please don’t take the Lord’s name in vain. That’s terrible and does not reflect well on what you are pushing my friend. Very hypocritical.
My anonymous comment above was a technical mistake; I always publish and “own” my remarks.
I don’t “chip shot” and then hide behind a blind wall.
Insofar as my language is concerned, I use bad language for emphatic purposes.
It’s intended to cause a visceral reaction or recoil.
Further, my use of invective is, and has never been, hypocritical.
You have never seen nor heard me correct anyone about using cuss words… ever!
And insofar as the Christian piety aspect is concerned, Christ himself threw a xxx-fit on the steps of the Temple, cussed out the money changers, destroyed their sales booth, and physically whipped and chased them.
So kindly refrain from lecturing me. On Judgment Day, I’ll own my words, good or bad.
SO many folks are somnolent about the insidious elements putting America in the ditch it’s not even funny.
Insofar as PP redacting my post… I’m totally fine with it.
This blog is Pat’s property and political “play pen” – I’m a guest. PP gets to make the editorial rules and I’m very 👌 with that.
Now that I know tender folks read this, if I have a post with bad language, I’ll send it to Pat directly for his redaction prior to posting.
Seriously, I’m fine with that arrangement. I don’t want to awaken any readers here who have become dependent on their “snooze button.”
Well, the boogieman that has been established to exist in our schools……doesn’t
Why do folks keep lapping up the falsehoods and lies spewed about what is actually going on in schools?
That is because they think they can count on the fact you won’t do your own homework. That they can just tell you lies, instill fear, and you will believe it.
If I was a teacher here? Paid as low as they are being paid and being lied about what is or isn’t being done in schools? I would leave. Why live somewhere where people believe the b.s. and don’t respect you?
Fear works. How sad. It is sanctioning insanity
On the contrary, the public is steadily reaching a good level of sophistication on this issue. People can no longer be tricked with pull-the-wool-over-the-eyes from progressive elites and the legacy media. People understand that you don’t have to be assigning books by Kendi, D’Angelo, Bell, etc, to be teaching the essence of critical race theory and other noxious doctrines. People also understand perfectly well that leftist junk is not being taught in every SD classroom, but that it’s there, and the risk of it spreading is quite real. They can also see that the school apologists’ arguments are either demonstrably false or contradictory.
Poor leftists. They’re discovering their ability to tell everyone what’s what is slipping away and they’re in a tizzy.