Taffy Howard requests extension for filing financial disclosure with Clerk of the US House

Title I of the Ethics in Government Act of 1978, requires Members, officers, certain employees of the U.S. House of Representatives and related offices, and candidates for the House of Representatives to file Financial Disclosure Statements with the Clerk of the House of Representatives.

And South Dakota Congressional Candidate Taffy Howard has one due. But not just yet, as she’s requested an extension for filing this document:

So, we have a few more weeks to go to get a glimpse into her finances.

In the meantime, you can read Congressman Johnson’s most recent report here.