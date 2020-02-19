Bill preventing municipal straw and plastic bag ban comes from behind for the win in the State House

Senate Bill 54, The bill to prevent nanny-state advocates at the municipal level from attacking local businesses by banning plastic straws and bags was reconsidered, and found new advocates as it moved forward in the House after Senate passage, and is now headed for the Governor’s Desk:
During reconsideration, Post said there were some misconceptions about the bill stifling local control. That control was allotted to businesses that would be allowed to serve their customers as they wish, Post said.
And…
On its second try, the bill was endorsed by the House on a vote of 46-24.
After being defeated 30-33, the measure picked up several votes.
Those absent before swung hard for passage, and the naysayers lost nine who swapped their vote against political correctness, and voted in favor of main street.
(BTW, the plastic straw issue is also a pretty big one for disability advocates as the paper straws are useless for everyone, but particularly for those who have some disabilities. Good story on it here.)
So protection of the environment is now an issue of political correctness? We are effing doomed.
I still don’t undersrand how a ban on plastic bags harms retailers. You keep.saying it does in your posts about this bill, but I haven’t found the post where you explain why
Out here plastic straws and bags are used by birds to make nests. The birds like them. I don’t think they are posing a threat to the marine life, but in coastal communities it is a big problem, dead animals and plastic trash washes up on the beaches.
In larger cities plastic shopping bags get airborne and end up hanging in the trees and there aren’t enough birds to collect them all. They make a big mess. If littering ordinances were enforced in these areas it would help, but these are the same cities which don’t enforce prohibitions of loitering, public intoxication or urinating in the streets. When the real problem is the presence of homeless addicts, banning plastic bags and straws is the politically correct solution.
There are Republicans who really believe in small government, others who think the State’s power should be used in tyranny to make the entire State in their own image, and, after what happened to HB1057, some just worship the mighty buck.
We have cities so the people can have the most direct control over their lives (and still be governed). This means we have to let some cities to make mistakes* and respect those communities enough to correct or accept living under the mistake.
Yes, a municipality who does this would be a nanny city. So, in what world do we then think it rationale to use the nanny State to protect them from themselves? You just can make this up.
There was a day when being a conservative meant “I won’t inflict myself on you because I don’t want you to inflict yourself on me.”
Now politics is liberal authoritarians fighting with conservative authoritarians and basic concepts of liberty are just empty words.
*Does not anyone want to laugh they are banning thin plastic bags while most of what goes in those bags is plastic? The plastic bag ban movement is beyond irrational. But, if you want people (or cities) to learn responsibility you don’t protect them from consequences.