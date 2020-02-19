Bill preventing municipal straw and plastic bag ban comes from behind for the win in the State House

Senate Bill 54, The bill to prevent nanny-state advocates at the municipal level from attacking local businesses by banning plastic straws and bags was reconsidered, and found new advocates as it moved forward in the House after Senate passage, and is now headed for the Governor’s Desk:

During reconsideration, Post said there were some misconceptions about the bill stifling local control. That control was allotted to businesses that would be allowed to serve their customers as they wish, Post said.

And… On its second try, the bill was endorsed by the House on a vote of 46-24.

After being defeated 30-33, the measure picked up several votes.

Those absent before swung hard for passage, and the naysayers lost nine who swapped their vote against political correctness, and voted in favor of main street.

(BTW, the plastic straw issue is also a pretty big one for disability advocates as the paper straws are useless for everyone, but particularly for those who have some disabilities. Good story on it here.)