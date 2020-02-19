Alex Jensen for Sioux Falls City Council posts campaign video

The Alex Jensen for Sioux Falls City Council campaign in Sioux Falls posted a campaign video on Facebook today. Check it out below:

Still no word on any opponent, particularly Theresa Stehly who continues to keep quiet about entering the race.

