Alex Jensen for Sioux Falls City Council posts campaign video Posted on February 18, 2020 by @SoDakCampaigns — 2 Comments ↓ The Alex Jensen for Sioux Falls City Council campaign in Sioux Falls posted a campaign video on Facebook today. Check it out below: Still no word on any opponent, particularly Theresa Stehly who continues to keep quiet about entering the race.
Great video. Very impressive campaign. Is there an event coming up soon?
It totally reflects who he is in private too.