Less than a week, and Liz May has already lost one?

Remember last week when I brought up the mysterious list of 18 legislators allegedly endorsing her that Congressional candidate Liz May was clucking about?

If May is going to claim that “18 former/current South Dakota State Legislators formally endorsed” May’s candidacy.. why aren’t they saying who those “key endorsements” are?

Read that here.

I just had someone send me a link to the video that just went up on the consultant-led Liz May for Congress Facebook page (I’d share the video, but it won’t allow embedding), and they finally came out of the closet with the secret list:

Sen. Phil Jensen

Sen. Lance Russell

Rep. Tim Goodwin

Rep. Tina Mullaly

Rep. Tony Randolph

Rep. Julie Frye-Mueller

Rep. Taffy Howard

Rep. Thomas Brunner

Rep. Kevin Jensen

Rep. Kaleb Weis

Rep. Steve Livermont

Rep. Sam Marty

Rep. Tom Pischke

Former Rep/Sen Betty Olson

Former Rep. Don Kopp

Former Rep. Blaine Campbell

Former Rep. Glenn Freeman

I don’t think there were any surprises here. But… maybe my math is off, but I’m only counting 17 people here.

I mean, I’m glad the consultant finally bothered to look up how to spell Phil Jensen’s name, but the claim was that she had the endorsement of 18 current/former legislators.

(Are the endorsements already starting to drop like flies?)

UPDATE:

The video was down ALREADY for corrections.. (Did it make it 6 hours?)

The now deleted video is still playing in a tiny window in my text message as sent to me…

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

liz_may_Endorsement_Clip from Pat Powers on Vimeo.

There’s a replacement video up where they tacked on former Rep Dan Kaiser on to the front of the list, so they’re back up to 18 politicians endorsing Liz. (Maybe they should get a consultant who can count next time they do a video.)