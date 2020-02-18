New Legislative Candidates for Feb 18, 2020.

Well, this is interesting…
Aside from those running for their current seats, in the Senate, State Rep. Herman Otten makes his previously announced senate race official. Bryan Breitling is running as a Republican for State Senate in District 23 (John Lake currently holds this seat).
No other surprises, but we do see termed out State Sen. Phil Jensen is dropping down to run for the State House, triggering a House primary between he, Taffy Howard, and Melanie Torno.
Lots more to come in the 42 days left to turn in petitions.
The guy from Miller will get less than 40% in the primary. His opponent has been the biggest vote getter in every primary and general since he started running.
And, since he lives in the southeast corner of the District and is unknown up north, it might be under 30%.
Bank on it.
Eating crow again. John Lake is not running.
Next thing I will read is Mike Bloomberg is a farmer.
John Lake has been very supportive of Bryan running for the senate. Bryan is very respected in Miller, and is from Edmunds County. A formidable candidate