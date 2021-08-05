With recent appointments from Governor Kristi Noem, the South Dakota Board of Regents appears to be taking proactive steps for our state’s colleges to more closely remember what their purpose is as incubators of debate and free thinking, as well as for them to pay more attention to American exceptionalism.
Today the board passed on an 8-0-1 vote (with one abstaining) a measure to “provide clear direction on the Board’s position and approach to addressing and managing various areas garnering recent attention on the national stage, ensuring our institutions remain places of learning, study and exploration, built upon free speech, scientific discovery and academic freedom.”
And you can read it below:
7_A_BOR0821 by Pat Powers on Scribd
Best part? as you’ll read in the document..
South Dakota’s state universities are public, taxpayer-funded institutions. It is inherent in the missions of our universities to proudly support the United States of America. Our students will learn about America’s history, our system of individual liberty in a democratic republic, and our system of free enterprise. Part of that instruction is to acknowledge and discuss America’s flaws and mistakes, so that we can learn from them and improve. We celebrate, though, America’s role in recent world history, as the nation most responsible for expanding liberty, prosperity, and equality across the globe.
Heck yeah!
One thought on “Board of Regents passes policy to support United States and to enhance freedom of speech & academic freedom”
This seems to counter the talking point that “college makes you a lib”, but to be honest, that has nothing to do with what is being taught. A college course in science, for example, teaches (and forces) one to comply with a practical methodology, that is logical, and pragmatic. You are encouraged to ask questions, and to discredit your hypothesis in order to define causality. When one understands and accepts this process, it is applied to all scenarios in life, and therefore contradictions to party philosophy are seen. If you really want to reduce “the libs”, consider changing policy.
1. If guns don’t kill people, and should not be regulated, then why are drugs regulated? Does the timeline of drug law, incarceration, and prison population coinciding with emancipation of slavery have anything to do with that?
2. If the unborn life is so important, why aren’t the born lives important? Is it just because the unborn are a great group to advocate for? They don’t ask for anything, they are morally uncomplicated, they don’t resent your condescension or complain about you not being PC, unlike the born they don’t need money, education or healthcare, they aren’t illegal immigrants, they allow you to feel good about yourself without really any work, and once born, you can forget about them?
3. Freedom from that overreaching government hand is a fundamental GOP line. However, why does government in states like SD continue to expand each legislative session with more restrictive laws? Who is the party of big government again?
4. Blue lives matter, but only when they are fighting people not like me. Assaulting a police officer is the same whether it is in Los Angeles or Washington D.C. Speak up!
5. Tax cuts to the wealthy are more important than those to the middle class, it is called trickle down economics. Except, this theory has never resulted in actual evidence other than the rich getting richer, which is why we have more wealth concentrated at the top bracket of income than we have ever had before in our nations existence.
College is not the problem, the policy is the problem, the talking points are not working on people the same way they worked on the past generations. We have more college graduates than ever before, and it is slowly becoming the norm. The autocratic style of government is not going to work as well as it has in the past.