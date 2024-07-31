Brookings County Democrats announce first replacement candidate

After dropping all three District 7 legislative candidates, Brookings County Dems have at least one replacement to fill their void on the November ballot.

According to Facebook reports, SDSU Student Blake Stevens who appears to have spent the last decade or so in Oregon will be running against Republican incumbent candidates Roger DeGroot & Mellissa Heermann in the D7 house race.

Viewing his profile on Linked In, Stevens describes himself as:

..a returning student at SDSU majoring in Political Science. My goal is to work in politics to help improve the lives of my fellow citizens. I want to focus mainly on civil rights and rebuilding communities to make them more friendly to people. I am very well versed in communication and am a very astute researcher. I believe with my current skill set I can get any legislation I desire to be at least considered on a state level. My next few goals are to do well in school, get in better shape (recovering from covid) and to make new friends. I haven’t been back to the Midwest in almost 8 years so its time to reach out and meet some new faces.

Well, good luck with that.