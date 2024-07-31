Coalition of Confederates attacking SDGOP again, demanding special meeting

Remember the Coalition of Confederates who want to push the Republican Party’s cart down the road of their agenda, and out Republican officeholders, versus electing Republicans to office?

They’re back at it, and this time – through an anonymous e-mail they’ve sent out – they’re demanding that the South Dakota Republican Party hold a summer meeting in the election year… which they’ve never done before, because there’s this thing we all went to called a convention:

From: SD_Coalition_of_Counties <[email protected]>

Sent: Wednesday, July 31, 2024 2:41 PM

To: [email protected]… (and others – pp)

Subject: Rquest to Convene a Special Meeting of the South Dakota Republican Party Central Committee

[DISCLAIMER: This anonymous email account is being used merely for convenience purposes, as all county chairmen/chairs are equals in this matter, and not all signatories below are members of the “Coalition of Counties” at this time.]

Chairman Wiik and State Executive Board members,

In conjunction with discussion and consensus with several regional directors, we the undersigned county chairpersons/chairperson designees of the twenty-four (24) counties listed below hereby exercise our designated authority under Section I, Paragraph 7-B of the South Dakota Republican Party Bylaws in light of your prior agreement as expressed in your July 28 email response to our request to convene the State Republican Party Bylaw-required Summer Meeting and therefore now initiate the call of a necessary Special Meeting of the State Central Committee on August 24, 2024, in Oacoma, S.D. Based both on our GOP Bylaw requirement for such a meeting and given the pending pivotal issues facing the Party in the upcoming general election, the necessary purpose of this Special Meeting is to deal with pressing general election issues and other related State Central Committee matters.

Accordingly, we are herewith forwarding this call of the pending Special Meeting to Secretary Oakes in order for her to officially distribute/notice-up the same for the State Central Committee by on or before August 6, 2024, to all State Central Committee members in order to formally notify said members sufficiently in advance of such Special Meeting with the following information included in such notice of meeting:

Subject: South Dakota Republican Party State Central Committee Special Meeting;

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024; Time: 9:30 am to 2:30 pm;

Where: Cedar Shores, Oacoma, S.D.;

Call of Special Meeting Notice: General Election information discussion & campaign strategy coordination and other related State Central Committee matters;Pizza lunch to be provided at the meeting location [committee members to provide their own for beverage(s)].

For any State Central Committee members who may want additional notification of this Special Meeting by USPS mail, if any, please advise the State Republican Party Secretary.

As called by and through the following State Central Committee county delegation members:

Chairman, Aurora County

Chairman, Bennett County

Chairman, Bon Homme County

Vice Chair, Butte County

Chairman, Campbell County

Chairman, Charles Mix County

Chairman, Corson County

Chair, Custer County

Chairman, Davison County

Chair, Deuel County

Chair, Fall River County

Chair, Hand County

Chair, Hanson County

Chair, Harding County

Chairman, Jackson County

Chair, Lincoln County

Chairman, McPherson County

Chairman, Minnehaha County

Chair, Pennington County

Chairman, Todd County

Chairman, Tripp County

Chairman, Turner County

Chairman, Yankton County

Chair, Ziebach County

Well, first off, can they call a meeting based on an anonymous e-mail? If they were “undersigned county chairpersons/chairperson designees,” wouldn’t they normally send their demand in writing? Otherwise, anyone could send an anonymous e-mail and demand a meeting.

Secondly, what do they hope to accomplish? Several in this group have contributed towards the toxicity in the SDGOP which has crippled it’s fundraising ability. Is their goal to try some kind of half-baked takeover?

I’m hearing through the grapevine that the SDGOP chair has already told them that he’s not goign to be in attendance. So, if the officers don’t show up, how exactly do they intend to conduct business?

Beyond that, who is going to foot the bill for the meeting? I don’t recall renting the big room at Cedar Shores as being free? (Much less the pizza, understanding that committee members to provide their own for beverage(s)). Not sure anyone on the list can incur bills for the State Republican Party.

But why do they even want a meeting for the sake of a meeting? If their goal is to ultimately stage some half-baked takeover of the party, I look at it a lot when I’m walking my overenthusiastic Corgi. She barks and yanks on the leash whenever a car goes by as I’m walking her.

What does she intend to do if I let the leash go, and she catches the car? What happens if this group manages to take over a party that they’ve already hamstrung at this point?

The County groups certainly haven’t been honoring their quota arrangements with the SDGOP. So it’s not like they’ve been contributing and building a campaign kitty.

Many spend their time attacking or at least strongly chastising the top elected officials, such as Senators Thune and Rounds, Congressman Johnson, and Governor Noem. They’re certainly aren’t going to start sending them big fat checks. They can and will finance their own campaign operations.

The party has obligations and monthly expenses. What happens when the cash dries up? Which member of the rebel faction is going to step up and sign their name to a note like Craig Lawrence did way back when he was chair. He personally guaranteed that the SDGOP would have cash to operate until they could build things back up, which he did through the support of elected leaders. What about paying the up-front for big events? Dan Lederman fronted in the neighborhood of $60k on his credit cards for the benefit of the SDGOP during the last Sioux Falls Victory party. Who is going to do that?

If there’s some sort of half-baked coup, I’m sure everyone will move them to paying up front. And that’s money that’s not easy to come by, especially now when no one wants to donate to the SDGOP. Imagine it after that group takes over?

It’s all great and well to want to be in charge of the Republican Party. Except you have to be in charge. I’m sure Chairman Wiik would agree – It’s not winning the golden cup, it’s being the person who has the hot potato.

But, by all means, people who want to be in charge, call a meeting. And have fun with that.