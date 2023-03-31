‘Coalition of confederates’ reveal plans on how they are going replace “establishment Republicans”

As commentary is coming in on an article I posted yesterday, “Special interest groups seeking to push Republicans their way. But it’s a recipe for disaster” I came across an interesting article on-line today about how one leader of the very same “Coalition of Counties” group explains what the very purpose of their effort is.
Kind of like a cartoon or a movie villain, where they have to provide an overly long monologue explaining their nefarious plan on how they are going to take over the world, he goes on at length about what they’re intentions are.
Except there are no sharks with laser beams in this version, as so far as we know. Just some people involved with county GOP groups that seem to have gotten a little big for their britches.
In an article by Stu Cvrk of the Bon Homme County Republican Party, after you get through three pages of overly long monologuing, he finally gets to the point of what their ultimate intention is. To throw Republicans out of office:
The goals of the precinct strategy are to: (1) influence the policies and direction of the Republican Party, (2) decide who represents the party when running for office, and (3) elect representatives to the party who will “truly represent the people.” In short, to replace “establishment Republicans” with grassroots conservatives who reflect the concerns of the Republican base.
You can read the overly long article here.
Ugh. Haven’t we heard this same schtick before? Convention of States throws money around and wants to replace Republicans. The Free-dumb caucus spends their time attacking Republicans. The Ripple Effect group was set up to recruit people to throw out incumbents. Same thing with the idiots organizing the Primary John Thune and Primary Dusty Johnson groups.
Those external groups are focused on attacking Republicans and throwing out incumbents. And that’s certainly their right. But there’s a problem with this newest group doing so. A big one. Because the Coalition of Counties, or as I would call them, the Coalition of Confederates, is not people acting independently, they are a cancer from within and have expressly identified themselves in past correspondence as:
- Executive Board, Aurora County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Bennett County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Bon Homme County Republican Party
- Prospective Executive Board, Buffalo County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Butte County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Charles Mix County Republican Party
- Sarah Taggart, Vice Chair, Clay County Republican Party
- Gary Sokolow, Secretary, Clay County Republican Party
- Linda Alvey, State Committeewoman, Clay County Republican Party
- Glenn Pulse, State Committeeman, Clay County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Davison County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Fall River County Republican Party
- Prospective Executive Board, Hand County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Harding County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Jackson County Republican Party
- Executive Board, McPherson County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Minnehaha County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Pennington County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Todd County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Yankton County Republican Party
- Executive Board, Ziebach County Republican Party
Several Republican “Executive Boards” are identifying themselves as belonging to this group which Stu Cvrk pointed out includes among their goals “deciding who represents the party when running for office,” and telling everyone they intend to “replace establishment Republicans” they decide they don’t like.
It begs the question.. the “prospective executive board for the Hand County GOP” wants to throw out House Majority Leader Will Mortenson before they even become formalized? Same with the prospective Buffalo County group – once they become a real county organization, is it their intent to throw out Rep. Rebecca Reimer because she has been in leadership?
What about the Minnehaha or Pennington County GOP Groups? Which legislators do they consider “establishment” and they are going to work to replace them?
I think the elected officials at least deserve that much courtesy from these groups who have identified their mission as such. Nevermind the fact, I can’t find that in their job duties?
And I can’t help but continue harping on the whole job duty thing.
I don’t see where “decide who represents the party when running for office” or “replace establishment Republicans” is in the chair or vice-chair’s job description. And somehow, I don’t think the Republican Party Chairman’s goals – which county groups are directed to carry out – include throwing Republican elected officials out of office!
So, what do these people think they are doing when their expressly declared intent is to “replace establishment Republicans?”
Republican elected officials in these counties, as well as statewide, need to have a serious come-to-Jesus chat with these County GOP organizations, and find out if they are on their hit-list to be taken out because they feel they are ‘establishment.’
Because they at least deserve the courtesy to know if these same county groups who come to them with hat-in-hand every year asking them to buy a table or buy an ad in their Lincoln Day Dinner program are going to turn around and use the funds they raise against them when they’re running for election next year.
10 thoughts on “‘Coalition of confederates’ reveal plans on how they are going replace “establishment Republicans””
If these dimwits want to elect a different kind of Republican, they should run themselves. Not for party office, for an actual elected office.
Here’s a prediction: they’ll lose.
The reason they are in these party offices is that no one pays attention to them or cares about them. There are way too many and they don’t have any power so people don’t run for them. It means someone who can’t get elected to anything else can sign up for one of the party offices, often unopposed.
That’s why we need to think about picking all our candidates in primaries, or dramatically changing how the party offices are chosen. The current system produces party officials that don’t accurately represent the party at all. It’s why Kristi Noem can win Minnehaha County 70-30 against Haugaard, but then the Minnehaha delegation votes 70-30 for Haugaard against Larry Rhoden.
As Pat has said so well, the purpose of party offices isn’t to boss around the actual elected Republicans. It’s to help them win elections. If these people don’t want to do that, they should resign.
Yep. This.
If the people in his county organizations think that they have “establishment Republicans” that need to go, they should quit whining and run themselves.
Maybe then they’ll have to get out of their echo chambers, talk to real Republicans, and find out the world doesn’t spin on what their crazy aunt wrote on Facebook.
I always thought people were in county leadership because they cared about getting Republicans elected. That means all Republicans from David Wheeler to Phil Jensen. Anyone coming out of a primary should be good to have support.
That’s how it is supposed to work, and did until this group decided to go rogue.
yay. a smell-tester loyalty-oath-swearing manifesto from severely under-experienced activist yahoos. save us.
It’s time for open primaries
Maybe I’m old fashioned but back in my day the county gop (maybe even several (its called a coalition) brought issues to the state central committee to see if we could get support from all 66. We then sent out a press release from a statewide organization that a large number of registered voters identified with. It’s called the SD GOP.
This CVRK is a moron.
SDGOP brought this on themselves
So it is wrong for grassroots Republicans to try to primary incumbents? What about Schoenbeck and Noem, contributing from their own warchests to try to primary incumbents like Fred Deutsch who are Whack-a-doodles and too conservative for the Establishment??? This is the pot calling the kettle black.
Stop the condescending perjoratives toward conservatives. All interested parties, registered as Republicans, have some right to a place at the table. I am done with letting you talk down to me, putting me down for my beliefs. BTW, there are a lot of us, and we vote!
Nothing prevents you from doing it outside of the context of the party as a private individual. If you want to run in a primary, knock yourself out.
However, party organizations don’t get involved in picking favorites in a primary, or attacking incumbent Republican officeholders.