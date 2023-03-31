Have you been following the news about former President Trump’s indictment in New York? Here’s the 30 second overhead on it from the Associated Press:
The grand jury in Manhattan had been probing hush money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign to two women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, one of the witnesses who testified, says he orchestrated payments totaling $280,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments. Federal prosecutors said the payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign. But they declined to file charges against Trump himself.
The Manhattan district attorney’s office appeared to be investigating whether anyone committed crimes in arranging the payments, or in the way they accounted for them internally at the Trump Organization. But the specific charges remained under seal late Thursday.
From everything ‘m hearing about it, the misreporting of the funds might be a misdemeanor, unless they can tie it to another crime. Here’s where they’re stretching, as from reports, they’re trying to tie the state charge to a federal violation.
To me, trying to twist this into a felony seems to be a stretch in the case of the popular ex-president. If his detractors wanted to hang their hat on something to go after him, I don’t think this dog is going to hunt.
But that’s just my opinion. The floor is yours.
10 thoughts on “What do you think about the news of Trump’s impending indictment in New York?”
if this nation is ever going to test “no-one-is-above-the-law” on a former president, i can’t think of a better one to start with. ford denied us the chance to go there with nixon.
i greatly admire melania and am sorry and angry he puts her through the same torment he puts the whole republican party through.
the late great abraham lincoln, no one later, no one greater, everyone tells me this, lincoln would totally see the house-divided built by trump. i look forward to hannity’s first interview with trump from the quaint dining room of a minimum security farm.
The left’s penchant for focusing on Trump will result only in increasing his popularity. He will likely win the nomination and the presidency in 2024 based on the stupidity of the left. The left’s “no one is above the law”, rings very hollow in light of the FBI and DOJ’s reluctance to investigate and charge Hunter or the Biden family.
If Hunter Biden broke the law, he should be charged. I think he will be. But for those who scream for his head, and yell “lock her up” about Hillary… well… you could try to be a little more consistent.
Consistent….something you could try yourself.
trump was elected in 2016 because of ‘insiders vs outsiders’ politics, which was the prevalent driver of his majority, just like it was the major driver of the initial tea party surge of millions of voters in 2009. trump won because hillary was a known quantity and trump was a mysterious more-attractive gamble.
in 2009 people saw arch conservatives rise up and deign to grab leadership of the new tea party majority, and just as quickly people got to know them and the movement shrank back to its powerless size. similarly, the 2016 trump voter majority got to know trump, and it shrank as expected in 2020.
there is a cluster of support for trump, just like there’s a cluster of active tea party membership across the country. but in both cases, there is no malleable mass of variable voters at play, waiting for the right alchemy to enable their return to the tea parties or return to donald trump’s side. they know things now which drove their exit, and they don’t exist as a group any more.
our sd tea parties certainly have learned there’s no return to those heady early weeks of 2009. that’s why they’re carefully reading alinsky now for ideas. the quicker we all accept the irreversible descent of trump the better things will be.
modern politics isn’t right vs left, so much as insider vs outsider and we need to pivot together and figure out the real battle to fight. we shouldn’t have time or headspace to worry if donald trump will gain from martyrdom. i’d bet not.
He is ON TAPE demanding the Georgia Secretary of State find him the votes to win the state. “All I want to do is this: I just want to find 11,780 votes…” He accuses everyone else of fraud, but HE is the biggest election cheat since Nixon.
I would prefer he be charged for something of that magnitude. Or for January 6th. But… if he did pay $130,000 in hush money, in order to win the 2016 election, shouldn’t he be charged for that as well? Or, is he above the law?
they caught capone on a tax error after all. whatever gets the job done.
Not the America I want to live in where the courts are used “whatever gets the job done.” The federal election law violation wasn’t pursued because John Edwards was not convicted with stronger facts.
Unfortunately, I think this indictment and McConnell blasting the release of the entire Jan. 6 tapes of January 6th not only will result in his being the nominee but also the next President.
You people with Trump Derangement Syndrome are responsible for the rehabilitation of Trump. I hope you are pleased with yourself because I’m not.
Side note: With the release of the tapes, the Qanon shaman was released and many of the other’s convicted maybe as well. Pretty hard to get Trump on Jan. 6 when the tapes don’t show an insurrection, little damage, and mostly trespassing.
How he ever got elected, and still commands support is beyond any comprehension of sanity. He’s dodged the legal system his whole entitled life. He’s a crook plain and simple.
I have zero hard evidence to support this, but I believe it is a rational theory. This is a ploy by Democrats to get Trump selected as the Republican nominee. Hear me out. They know that if they enrage Trump’s base, it will only further solidify their support for him as well as likely pull anyone in who is on the “fringes.” This gives Trump the best chance possible to be selected as the Republican nominee. And why do Democrats want Trump in, because they know that a wet dog could beat Trump in a national election right now. I agree with the majority of the policy that came out the White House when Trump was president and no one can deny that our country was on an outstanding trajectory before covid blew everything up. However, Trump makes himself a very difficult person for me to see as presidential. There are a whole lot of American that are sick of his antics and will refuse to vote for him again as president. The Democrats best chance to win the presidency in 2024 is with Trump as the Republican nominee. And that is exactly what they are trying to accomplish right now.