What do you think about the news of Trump’s impending indictment in New York?

Have you been following the news about former President Trump’s indictment in New York? Here’s the 30 second overhead on it from the Associated Press:

The grand jury in Manhattan had been probing hush money payments at the height of the 2016 presidential campaign to two women who alleged sexual encounters with the former president. Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, one of the witnesses who testified, says he orchestrated payments totaling $280,000 to porn actor Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal. Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to violating federal campaign finance law in connection with the payments. Federal prosecutors said the payments amounted to illegal, unreported assistance to Trump’s campaign. But they declined to file charges against Trump himself. The Manhattan district attorney’s office appeared to be investigating whether anyone committed crimes in arranging the payments, or in the way they accounted for them internally at the Trump Organization. But the specific charges remained under seal late Thursday.

From everything ‘m hearing about it, the misreporting of the funds might be a misdemeanor, unless they can tie it to another crime. Here’s where they’re stretching, as from reports, they’re trying to tie the state charge to a federal violation.

To me, trying to twist this into a felony seems to be a stretch in the case of the popular ex-president. If his detractors wanted to hang their hat on something to go after him, I don’t think this dog is going to hunt.

But that’s just my opinion. The floor is yours.