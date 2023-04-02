Senator Rounds speaking at Palm Sunday Brunch fundraiser for Catholic Social Services today.

Senator Mike Rounds is the keynote speaker for a Palm Sunday Brunch fundraiser, raising money for Catholic Family Services today.

Rounds’ address is noted as him speaking about Faith, Family and Leadership at the event being held at the Best Western Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center in Rapid City.

Currently, Rounds is the highest elected politician of the Catholic faith in South Dakota, followed by President pro-tem of the Senate, Lee Schoenbeck, and Attorney General Marty Jackley. (In order of succession)