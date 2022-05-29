Bruce Whalen’s hail mary. Not with much grace.

Bruce Whalen is hitting selected mailboxes, and blasting an 8 second message on the billboard by Hardees in Brookings as he makes a last gasp to gain attention this weekend.

First, the Bruce postcard, where he points out his commitment to Glorify God in the US Senate. Right after he talks about delousing. Yeah, that’s part of his speech too.

And I was running to the edge of town last night, and almost drove off the road when I saw this pop up in the rotation on one of the two digital billboards in town, over by Hardees. Had to sit there a while when I pulled over to get a photo… and then it was back lost in rotation.

Seriously, I’ve got to invest in one of these billboards. They seem to be a license to print money for the amount of time that people get.

That ad is better than the postcard which tries to do too much. And is also kind of weird.

Glad I took a picture. Because we’re not going to see Bruce much after a week from Tuesday.