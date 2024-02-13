Butte County GOP has announced their Lincoln Day Dinner Speaker. Steve Haugaard. No, really.

No wonder the GOP Central Committee uninvited me from working with the party because I point out stupid things.

The latest in silliness is the Butte County GOP announcing their guest speaker for their 2024 Lincoln Day Dinner, former Speaker of the House Steve Haugaard, the man who lost both a race for Governor (3-1) AND Lt. Governor within a 30 day timespan.

You know, you can’t make this stuff up.

It’s like they sat on the ground in a sharing circle (criss-cross applesauce, everyone), and thought Who is the one person that people want to see speak at a GOP Dinner? Unfortunately, someone left their car running and backed up to the building, and they all inhaled too many exhaust fumes while they were sitting on the ground, and someone addled by the fumes uttered how about Steve Haugaard, before they slipped into unconsciousness and fire/rescue had to be called.

Tickets are $35 each, and no. They will not pay you $35 if you attend. That’s what has to come out of your own pocket.

The person who spent 6 months attacking the Governor and running literally one of the most uninspirational races we’ve ever seen. BEFORE he doubled down and went after the Lt. Governor seat.

No words.