

Johnson Votes to Impeach Mayorkas

Washington, D.C. – Today, U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the southern border.

“The southern border is an abject disaster,” said Johnson. “His willful and systemic refusal to comply with laws set by Congress has created a safety and security crisis around America. Mayorkas has failed to uphold his oath of office and should be removed.”

Background:

Since January 2021, there have been over 8.3 million illegal crossings nationwide. More than 7 million of these are from the southern border.

The Biden Administration has taken over 60 actions to undermine border security.

Johnson is a strong proponent of border security measures. He has: Voted 72 times for stronger border policies Voted 21 times to increase resources to DHS, CBP, and ICE Voted 9 times to protest harmful border policies while Nancy Pelosi was Speaker Voted 8 times to hold the Biden administration accountable for border failures Voted 7 times to halt the flow of illegal drugs across the border



