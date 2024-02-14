For Valentine’s Day, today is the SDWC Heartbreaker Tour at our State Capitol!

It’s not you, Republican State Central Committee, it’s me. My heart is broken over what a complete sh*t show of a mess you’ve become, as you seem intent on losing elections and bashing those left standing. So I’m going out on my own to face the world..

For Valentine’s Day I’m taking the opportunity to have some fun, and continue riffing on the Republican State Central Committee’s public breakup with me for Valentine’s Day from our seat in government in Pierre. I’m going to walk the halls of power, stop in and see many friends, and maybe even testify on legislation if I’m so inclined.

So check in from time to time for updates on the Heartbreaker tour straight from dakotawarcollege.com.

—

And an appropriate musical interlude… Stay Tuned!