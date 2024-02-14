Gov. Noem Launches “33 in a 65” Ad for Freedom Works Here



PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem launched the “33 in a 65”ad as part of the Freedom Works Here nationwide workforce recruitment campaign. The ad features Governor Noem as a state trooper to recruit more law enforcement officers to South Dakota.

“South Dakota is the Freest state in America,” said Governor Noem. “Now we’re making it the safest by putting more police on our streets. So I’m on the road until we can hire more.”

In the ad, Governor Noem pulls over Congressman Dusty Johnson for driving too slow – “33 in a 65.”

“We respect law enforcement because they protect our Freedoms,” continued Governor Noem. “We have no state income tax and the fastest growing incomes.”

Governor Noem launched Freedom Works Here in June to tell South Dakota’s story and recruit more Freedom-loving Americans to the state. It has been the most successful workforce recruitment campaign in state history. More than 8,800 people have expressed interest in moving to South Dakota, and 2,230 of those have connected with our team to begin their move – some have already moved here! The ads have been viewed over 950 million times.

These numbers represent those working directly through the “Freedom Works Here” program. Even more people are finding jobs and moving to South Dakota of their own accord after seeing the ads.

You can read about some Freedom Works Here success stories here and here. More information about the Freedom Works Here campaign can be found at FreedomWorksHere.com.

