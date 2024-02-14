First stop on the Heartbreaker Tour – Senate Gallery

Pat Powers

Stopped up in the Senate Gallery today to get some photos, noting the seats of a couple of my favorite legislators to write about.

.. I notice they currently have as much substance as when the chairs are filled.

2 thoughts on “First stop on the Heartbreaker Tour – Senate Gallery”

  1. Is there adequate shelter in the Capitol basement for these two from various radio frequencies and residual Chemtrail fallout?

    Reply

