Stopped up in the Senate Gallery today to get some photos, noting the seats of a couple of my favorite legislators to write about.
.. I notice they currently have as much substance as when the chairs are filled.
2 thoughts on “First stop on the Heartbreaker Tour – Senate Gallery”
Is there adequate shelter in the Capitol basement for these two from various radio frequencies and residual Chemtrail fallout?
I heard that Frye-Mueller was in Rapid and attended a Wing Nuts meeting on Tuesday. She does have priorities.